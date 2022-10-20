Season ticket renewals for baseball, softball and tennis begin Oct. 20

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Season ticket renewals for Texas A&M baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis begin on Thursday, Oct. 20 through the 12th Man Foundation, the official ticket provider of Texas A&M Athletics.

New to Texas A&M baseball in 2023 is that all season tickets will require a per-seat contribution. Season ticket holders will receive 12th Man Foundation member benefits and priority points for their baseball season ticket investment.

Additionally for baseball, season ticket holders have a new option of purchasing an 18‐game season ticket package as an alternative to the traditional full season ticket that includes all home games. This option will allow longtime and loyal season ticket holders the ability to maintain season tickets and attend the highest‐profile games, while also providing the opportunity for a new generation of fans to experience Aggie Baseball at Blue Bell Park while enhancing Texas A&M’s unique and exciting home field advantage.

Included in the baseball 18-game season ticket packages are:

All games vs. SEC opponents (except for Sunday vs. LSU and Sunday vs. Florida)

The Aggies’ matchup vs. Texas

Friday and Saturday games of opening weekend

Final two mid-week contests of the season

The 18-game season ticket option boasts the same benefits of a full season ticket package, including:

Same seat location(s) throughout the season

Option to secure seating location for potential postseason games at Blue Bell Park

Ability to purchase season parking in either the Blue Bell Park (100j) or Reed Arena (100g) lots (based on availability)

Right to renew for the 2024 season

Season ticket holders may renew their tickets by visiting 12thmanfoundation.com/springrenewals. For questions, season ticket holders are encouraged to call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-992-4443 or email customersupport@12thmanfoundation.com.

The deadline to renew is Thursday, Nov. 10.

Texas A&M Baseball

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park

Baseball Season Tickets (Ticket price includes fees)

Club/Suites

$435*

Lower Level

$435*

Upper Home Plate (205-207)

$435*

Upper Reserved (201,204 & 208-211)

$305*

Third Base Bleachers

$265*

* Requires donation

Texas A&M Softball

Davis Diamond

Softball Season Tickets (Ticket price includes fees)

Reserved

$157

Club

$157*

* Requires donation

Texas A&M Tennis (Men’s and Women’s)

George P. Mitchell ‘40 Tennis Center

Tennis Season Tickets (Ticket price includes fees)

Stadium Club (M/W)

$132

General Admission

Free

