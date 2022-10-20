The Three celebrates National Chicken and Waffle Day with Billy’s Grille and Bar

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you enjoy savory and sweet October 20, is the day for you as it’s coined National Chicken and Waffle Day. Assistant General Manager for Billy’s Grille and Bar in Downtown Bryan, Skylar Haynes joined The Three to share their delicious chicken and waffle combo.

Haynes says they hand bread all the chicken to order and use a special batter for the waffles. “We use a buttermilk batter for the waffles themselves,” said Haynes. “And it’s served with whipped butter and our maple syrup.”

Haynes says if a plain buttermilk waffle doesn’t satisfy your pallet. You have the option of ordering a blueberry or chocolate chip waffle.

According to Assistant General Manager, Billy’s Grille and Bar doesn’t just whip up breakfast. He says they also serve traditional American food such as burgers, wraps, salads, and much more.

If you’re hungry you can stop by Billy’s Grille and Bar at 100 S Main street, located Downtown Bryan.

