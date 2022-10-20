Tie down the pumpkin! Strong wind blows through the Brazos Valley this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hang on tight, Brazos Valley. Several days of breezy, windy, gusty conditions are set to blow through here as the atmosphere builds the case for the next chance for (much-needed) rain and another fall cold front. High fire danger, warmer temperatures, and a big humidity return will be the side effects of Mother Nature’s huffing and puffing.

WINDY DAYS EXPECTED THURSDAY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK

A stout south wind will be the driver of the recent unseasonably cool air being traded out for a warmer, more humid feel. Here’s what to expect and when:

Thursday: Breezy southwest wind arrives by mid-morning to midday. Sustained (constant) 10-15mph breeze occasionally gusts to 20mph

Friday: Wind vane turns out of the south at 10-20mph. The day should not be overly gusty, but the occasional increase to 25mph is not ruled out

Saturday: This is when you really start to notice the wind! 15-20mph sustained conditions gust 25-30mph at times through the afternoon

Sunday: Continuing to get stronger: south 15-25mph wind gusts as high as 35mph at times

Monday: Repeat of Sunday’s wind is expected. Thunderstorms will be possible late in the day. A few could produce stronger gusts 45-60mph in localized areas

Tuesday: Life behind a cold front! This will eventually allow the pressure gradient of the atmosphere to relax...but not before one more 10-15mph day out of the north-northeast

Breezy/gusty south wind takes over and blows through the Brazos Valley into early next week. (KBTX)

INCREASED WIND MEANS INCREASED FIRE DANGER CONCERNS

Sure, this south wind is pushing moisture back into the Brazos Valley. That will be something you feel as early as late Friday or Saturday. However, considering the drought and how excessively dry area vegetation is, any spark or flame -- intentional or not -- could rapidly spread into a large wildfire.

The Texas A&M Forest Service lists HIGH / VERY HIGH fire danger for the Brazos Valley Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Texas A&M Forest Service)

The Texas A&M Forest Service listed a majority of the Brazos Valley under HIGH fire danger conditions Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The northern tier of the area (generally north of OSR: Milam, Robertson, Leon, Houston, and Trinity Counties) was placed under a VERY HIGH concern -- the second to highest on the agency’s scale. Burn Bans remain in effect for 12 out of 16 counties across the area.

La Niña conditions are expected to persist through the winter season. The general theme into early next year is expected to bring the Brazos Valley warmer, drier, and windier conditions than average.

