Aggies set to host third annual Texas A&M Fall Invitational Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is Aggies set to host the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Friday-Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

This year’s installment marks the team’s third-consecutive year hosting the invitational, allowing the Maroon & White to compete in front of the 12th man during the fall semester.

The Aggies will be joined on the courts by Arkansas, Rice, SMU, Texas Tech and Utah.

“We are looking forward to playing lots of matches against some strong competition over the next several days,” Texas A&M head women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver said. “It will be fun to compete at home in front of the 12th man and continue to improve as a group.”

Doubles play leads off the Friday’s action at the Mitchell Tennis Center at 10 a.m., you can also follow all the action through the invitational livestream.

