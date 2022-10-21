Aggies set to host third annual Texas A&M Fall Invitational Sunday

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is Aggies set to host the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Friday-Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

This year’s installment marks the team’s third-consecutive year hosting the invitational, allowing the Maroon & White to compete in front of the 12th man during the fall semester.

The Aggies will be joined on the courts by Arkansas, Rice, SMU, Texas Tech and Utah.

“We are looking forward to playing lots of matches against some strong competition over the next several days,” Texas A&M head women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver said. “It will be fun to compete at home in front of the 12th man and continue to improve as a group.”

Doubles play leads off the Friday’s action at the Mitchell Tennis Center at 10 a.m., you can also follow all the action through the invitational livestream.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 10 points at the match.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
Study: COVID aging organs faster.
Study: If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster

Latest News

Classroom Champion: Andrew Elmore from Franklin High School
Classroom Champion: Andrew Elmore from Franklin High School
Rudder still seeking first district win
Rudder still seeking first district win
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)