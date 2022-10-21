Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30

Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M concludes its six-week road trip on Saturday night when the Aggies return to the field to face the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm and be televised on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M is 8-0 all time against the Gamecocks dating back to their first meeting in 2014.

The Aggies are coming off a 24-20 loss to No. 1 Alabama on October 8 in Tuscaloosa.

