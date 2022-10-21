Brazos County property tax rate standoff ends with automatic no new revenue rate

State law required at least four of the five commissioners to participate in the meeting to set the tax rate.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners held a special workshop Thursday with the hopes of coming to an agreement on the tax rate for the upcoming year.

For months Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford have skipped meetings in an effort to get a lower tax rate for residents.

Because the tax rate is not set before the deadline it will default to a “no new revenue” rate of $0.4935 per $100 valuation.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters previously said the county has attempted to negotiate with Aldrich and Ford by lowering the tax rate by $0.02, but it hasn’t been enough to get either commissioner in their seat.

Commissioners have also stated that If the “no new revenue rate” is set the county would have to make budget cuts.

Thursday’s workshop can be viewed below.

