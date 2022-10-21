Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo main weekend kicks off with live entertainment, rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the second weekend of the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo, and this is when the fireworks happen, according to the fair & rodeos senior manager Fiona Tizard Meyer. Friday starts the main weekend, which includes the live entertainment and rodeo.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, and shows will be every 30 minutes. Those include the Swifty Swine Pig Races, Mutton Bustin’ and the Sea Lion Splash show. The rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Aaron Watson concert will follow at 10 p.m.

Families can also look forward to a bigger and better petting zoo. The exotic petting zoo includes a zebra, wallabies, porcupines and deer. The AgLand Kids Barn features animals like chickens and various cattle breeds.

“Kids may never see these except somewhere like this,” Meyer said. “Just to get to see one in real life really is an experience for kids and adults.”

The senior manager said being exposed to different types of animals may also inspire kids to want to be in programs like 4-H. Educational components are scattered throughout the fair & rodeo that bring learning to life. The Texas Farm Bureau Educational Ag Exhibits is another place to learn things like where food comes from and how clothes are made through hands-on activities.

There are also several opportunities to learn through the livestock shows. Almost 600 teams of students from across Texas will be at the fair & rodeo to learn how to judge livestock and have their own judged. Devon Lockhart, a Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo intern, said what those students learn and experience can carry on for generations.

“It’s a great way for kids to learn more about the agriculture industry and more about livestock in general,” Lockhart said.

