Bryan High School’s first graduating class recognized at pep rally

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When members of the Bryan High School Class of 1972 arrived at their alma mater on Oct. 14, they thought they were attending a schoolwide pep rally. What they didn’t know was they were the special guests at a pep rally just for them.

As the former students walked into the pep rally, they were cheered on by the cheerleaders and the Shy-Annes.

The Class of 1972 is not just celebrating their 50th high school reunion, but they also represent the first graduating class of Bryan High School. The school and class were a result of integration in the school district. Black students from Kemp High School and white students from SFA High School came together to create Bryan High School.

Now half a century after they left their mark on Bryan High, the class members were amazed at the programs and opportunities the District offers students. The Bryan High School cheerleaders, Shy-Annes, Los Vikingos Mariachi Band, color guard, marching band and drumline participated in the special pep rally, performing for the guests of honor and also taking pictures with members of the class in attendance who were part of the band, the spirit organizations or athletics.

