College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”

By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon.

At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and more were able to talk to kids about what they do to make their neighborhoods a better place.

KBTX’s own Rusty Surette was also there to show what he does to help communities around the Brazos Valley.

“Our kindergarteners need experiences, especially after the last few years,” said College Hills Elementary kindergarten teacher Matt Fleener. “With the student population that we have, we want them to get out and see everything that is around us in our community.”

This is the first time in a few years that the school has been able to host “Community Helpers Day.” Staff at the school say it was a huge success for teachers and students.

