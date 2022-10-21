College Station HS Orchestra raising money for performance at Carnegie Hall

The group will be traveling to Carnegie Hall, but first, they need to raise about $75,000.
The group will be traveling to Carnegie Hall, but first, they need to raise about $75,000.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School Orchestra is raising money for a Spring performance in New York.

The group will be traveling to Carnegie Hall, but first, they need to raise about $75,000. A concert Thursday night gave a glimpse at what the group will be bringing to the big stage.

“We’ll have a concert in December for the holidays and we’ll have another one in February and then Carnegie Hall in March. So, each concert is part of the road to Carnegie Hall,” Orchestra Director, Jason Hooper, said.

CSHS Senior, Angelina Lopez, says she still cannot believe the group was chosen for Carnegie Hall and the excitement has not wavered since learning about raising funds. Instead, it has made her more determined to reach out to the community.

“I hope that [the community] sees how important this means to us and like even just sharing one of our posts about our fundraising like that does so much for us. Every little bit helps even if you’re not actually donating just coming to like our concerts or just following our social media that support itself is just the world to us right now.,” Lopez said.

Fundraisers will be posted to College Station High School Orchestras’ social media like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

