Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus

CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the...
CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon.

CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance.

While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and parents about what was happening. At the school, police and school staff got everyone off the bus. No one was injured.

Officials are now looking into what exactly happened.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
The incident happened at the Southgate Village apartment complex in College Station on February...
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays

Latest News

Friday Evening PinPoint Forecast 10/21
Friday Evening PinPoint Forecast 10/21
A pep rally was held in their honor
Bryan High School’s first graduating class recognized at pep rally
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants
The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning...
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”