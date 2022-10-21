Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon.

CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance.

While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and parents about what was happening. At the school, police and school staff got everyone off the bus. No one was injured.

Officials are now looking into what exactly happened.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.