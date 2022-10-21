Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year.

“The money raised at this event will really go to put more food in peoples pantry’s,” said Brazos Valley Empty Bowls Organizer, Penny Woodcock.

Organizers tell KBTX now more than ever, people in the Brazos valley need the assistance.

“This is an especially difficult time for a lot of people, and the food is getting more expensive,” added Woodcock.

The event is Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Village Café in Downtown Bryan.

Attendees will receive a meal of soup and bread with their bowl purchase.

