High speed internet sets kids up for success at Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan as the first community location to benefit from a first of its kind social impact program called Broadband for Good.

This means that Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to support The Boys & Girls Club’s mission to connect today’s youth to tomorrow’s opportunities.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Rhonda Watson joined The Three to talk about the impact this contribution will have on the kids.

“Having this broadband, fiber-optic connectivity will ensure that we are using the internet. There will be a stronger connection, thereby allowing us to be more productive. The kids not only use it for tutoring, but they also use it for gaming, and a multitude of other things,” Watson said.

Watson also expressed hope that Broadband for Good will expand to other Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. “The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is the first to receive this game-changing opportunity. I’m hoping to facilitate Frontier’s expansion into rural and metropolitan communities throughout the country,” she said.

With the opening of the Boys & Girls Club’s new facility in Bryan, Watson says they have been experiencing exponential growth. “We’re excited about the future and we are just getting started,” Watson said.

To learn more about Broadband for Good, visit the Frontier website here.

