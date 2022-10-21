Meet the candidates: Bryan City Council District 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two candidates are vying to represent District 2 in the Bryan City Council. The winner of the race will replace the current seat holder, Prentiss Madison, in November.

Ray Arrington and Rafael Peña are both familiar with Bryan and have put roots down in District 2 which encompasses North Bryan.

Bryan City Council district map (City of Bryan)

Arrington says with his work he’s done in the community and ability to devote time to the position, he’s ready for the spot.

“I started with the Neighborhood Association. I kept up with the politics downtown. I was doing the city council meetings and reading the city charter and asking questions, so I thought that it was a good time to get into it,” Arrington said. “I’m 100% retired, I’m a 100% disabled Veteran. So I thought it was time to get into it so I can serve my community and my city.”

Peña says with prior experience on the council, he’s in a unique position.

“I’m born and raised here, third generation resident, I got two wonderful kids that go to school here. I have a wife, and I’ve been married for a very long time. I’ve served three years on the city council, and my career that I have, I’m a rural carrier. And I think a lot of people don’t know that as I deliver your mail,” Peña said.

If elected, a large priority for both men will be to have open communication with residents.

“One of the things I kind of want to do on there, I want to listen to the citizens. You know, hear citizens used to allow citizens to air any grievance. Now they’re only supposed to speak on the item on the agenda,” Peña said, he’s looking for that to change.

“I want to know the concerns of the citizens. And then if you get that concern, then I’ll have something to go back to the council, take it to them and say, ‘look, this is a problem or some of the problems we have in district two,” Arrington said, he would do this by holding a town hall meeting.

Arrington says his main priority will be ensuring residents understand the process of local government and expand transparency.

“We have certain steps that we have to go through to get things approved, get it on the agenda and stuff like that. I think I will bring not only unity to the council, but I can bring a consensus to the county so we can get things done,” Arrington said. “I think they’ve laid a good plan for the next 10-year plan for the growth and economic development of Bryan and I’d like to be a part of that growth.”

Peña said he hopes to identify storm water and sewer projects that can be added to the city’s capital improvement plans.

“I would like to sit down with staff and identify the sewer projects that we’re going to improve, the sewer lines to reduce sewer backups, as well as address the flooding to alleviate the flooding,” Peña said. “Once we identify those projects, we can put them on the five-year plan so that we can get them funded and addressed.”

