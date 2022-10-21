Meridian Theatre, The Theatre Company partner for William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with a twist

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - William Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream is a classic performed all over the country, including here in the Brazos Valley. The Meridian Theatre and The Theatre Company are partnering to put on the production with a twist.

This Saturday, the partnership brings Drunk Shakespeare to Bryan-College Station. The cast will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” while being a little tipsy. Yes! You read right. Half of the cast will be drinking throughout the show.

Executive Director of The Theatre Company Adrienne Dobson shared her excitement for the partnership. Dobson says there is already a lot of crossover with the actors of both companies, so getting both theatres under one roof for one play is an amazing experience.

“The Theatre Company just started something this season called ‘Off the Menu,’ which is smaller productions, more unique productions,” said Dobson. “So when Savannah and Meridian Theatre decided they wanted to do Shakespeare in general, then obviously adding in the drinking aspect, I thought it was a good step for The Theatre Company to branch out.”

Meridian Theatre found Savannah Barrera is also an actress in the play and says it feels good to do a show without a lot of pressure.

“If I mess up my lines, or it goes a little crazy, it’s excusable,” said Barrera.

Besides watching the show, audience participation will be encouraged with a drinking game that occurs throughout the production.

The production will be shown at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits Company in the La Salle Hotel at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through the Meridian Theatre’s website and are $20 for general admission.

