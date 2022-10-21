No. 3 Texas A&M  Travels to No. 5 Georgia

BISHOP, Ga. – In their fourth top-10 test of the season, the No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team continues Southeastern Conference action against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex at 11 a.m.

The Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1) lead the all-time series, 21-10, with the Aggies (3-1, 1-0) having won the last two meetings, including a tie-breaker victory at Georgia in February. Emmy-Lu Marsh highlighted the meet securing a point and Most Outstanding Performer honors on the final ride to tie it at 9-9. A&M earned the team victory after a calculation of the overall raw scores, 1532.00-1523.00.

LAST TIME OUT

The Maroon & White opened SEC play with a 14-6 win over No. 7 South Carolina, 14-6. Texas A&M swept the Most Outstanding Performers in all four events. Marsh scored 76 points on Boss to pick up the Reining MOP. Maggie Nealon’s 89 points on Queen earned her the Flat MOP. Eighty-five points were good enough to earn Morgan Rosia the Fences MOP, while Millie Anderson rode her way to a Horsemanship-high 78 points and the MOP.

The Aggies picked up wins in three of the four disciplines and dominated in the Western Arena. Texas A&M won Flat, 3-2, Reining, 5-0, and Horsemanship, 4-1. That marked the second straight week the Aggies swept the Reining competition and the fourth straight win in Flat.

Live scoring for Saturday’s match up with the Bulldogs can be found here, while a live stream can be found on ESPN+ here.

