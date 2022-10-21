No arrests made after disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus

CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the...
CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police are investigating a situation that occurred on a College Station ISD school bus after a substitute bus driver drove students back to Wellborn Middle School due to a disturbance caused on the bus.

According to CSPD, the bus driver said there were kids on the bus that were being unruly and reported that kids may have opened an emergency exit.

College Station Police say when bus drivers feel out of control they can either continue their route or go back to the school and the driver chose to return to Wellborn Middle School where an administrator met them there.

Everyone was reportedly safely taken from the bus.

Officers talked to the bus driver to make sure they were not in a mental health crisis.

College Station Police are still looking into the situation but are not reporting it as a criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
The incident happened at the Southgate Village apartment complex in College Station on February...
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police

Latest News

Patrick Giammalva (left) and Kevin Boriskie (right) are vying for the At Large Place 6 spot on...
Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6
Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6
Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6
Lexington remains undefeated.
Lexington remains undefeated after hosting the Clifton Cubs
Brazos County tax rate set
Brazos County tax rate defaults to “no new revenue”
Baylor Scott & White
baylor scott and white