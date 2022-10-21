No arrests made after disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police are investigating a situation that occurred on a College Station ISD school bus after a substitute bus driver drove students back to Wellborn Middle School due to a disturbance caused on the bus.

According to CSPD, the bus driver said there were kids on the bus that were being unruly and reported that kids may have opened an emergency exit.

College Station Police say when bus drivers feel out of control they can either continue their route or go back to the school and the driver chose to return to Wellborn Middle School where an administrator met them there.

Everyone was reportedly safely taken from the bus.

Officers talked to the bus driver to make sure they were not in a mental health crisis.

College Station Police are still looking into the situation but are not reporting it as a criminal investigation.

