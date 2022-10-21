Rudder still seeking first district win

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first district win. They’re coming off a 51-3 loss against 6th ranked Lake Creek.

Rudder dropped to 2-5 on the season, but their previous two district games were close. Those games included an overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated and a two score loss to Huntsville.

Head Coach Eric Ezar said he’s proud of the energy his guys bring and post season play isn’t out of the question.

“We still have a shot at the playoffs and having the chance to play Brenham which is a good team... if we can pull off a win here and get back on track then hopefully start a win streak,” Ezar said. “Hopefully if we can win the next three.. get in the playoffs... you never know what could happen.”

Friday’s homecoming game for the Rangers will kick off at 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

