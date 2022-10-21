Southwest Leon County ESD#2 asking voters to approve use tax on internet purchases

HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) -When Hilltop Lakes voters head to the polls this November they’ll be asked to consider and approve a sales/use tax of 1.5% on online purchases. The Southwest Leon County Emergency Services District currently receives its funding from property tax but only funds half of what it cost to operate fire and EMS service in the county.

Supporters of Proposition A say the goal of the tax is to improve public safety for the Hilltop Lakes Volunteer Fire Department & ESD which are extremely underfunded and in constant danger of closing.

The proposed 1.5% sales tax can only be imposed on goods and services sold within the ESD which includes an estimated 100,000 packages a year.

ESD Prop A sign (KBTX)

Hank Dembosky with the Southwest Leon County ESD #2 says currently residents are already paying a tax on online purchases but those funds go directly to the legislature/ comptrollers office. He says the ESD is seeking to redirect those funds so they benefit the community directly.

Dembosky says Hilltop Lakes receives so many online orders that the post office had to expand its package receiving capabilities by adding a trailer to an already modified building.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in online orders that are shipped into this district and many of the people who live on the hill who place these orders online pay a tax upfront when they purchase the item,” said Dembosky. “In many cases that tax is actually higher than the sales tax were supposed to collect, that’s currently being collected in this area.”

“It’s that extra money that is in essence unclaimed that we would like to be able to claim but the voters have to give us permission to do that,” Dembosky said.

Hilltop Lakes VFD staff and community member Robert Dawson (KBTX)

Longtime Hilltop Lakes resident Robert Dawson has a unique perspective on the proposition. As a former member of the Hilltop Lakes Fire Board and the department’s former chief, he knows his way around the firehouse. But in recent years medical challenges Dawson has faced have given him another perspective on the selfless service first responders give on a daily basis.

“I’ve been life-flighted 4 times,” said Dawson. “I’ve ridden in this ambulance more times than I remember not only the four times that were life-threatening occurrences one where I actually had a cardiac arrest.”

“We don’t have any tax base here. We don’t have any retail stores. We have a little bit of sales tax down at our golf pro shop and the restaurant but that’s it,” Dawson said. " I learned everybody who orders anything online whether it be eBay or Amazon or just any retailer that sells online, they pay a sales tax, and that sales tax should be coming back to this jurisdiction.”

Hilltop Lakes community member Robert Dawson (KBTX)

Hilltop Lakes EMS Director Dennis Smith says the money generated will go toward upgrading aging equipment like their ambulance.

“We have an 88 square mile area that we cover, were the only ambulance within 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Smith. “This area is very unique. we have an older community and it’s very necessary that we have an ambulance here on the hill to take care of the need.”

The ballot Proposition 1 will read... “The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Southwest Leon County Emergency Services District No.2 at the rate of one and one-half (1.5%) percent.”

