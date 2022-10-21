Texas A&M and #21 South Carolina end in 1-1 draw

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie soccer team and South Carolina ended in a 1-1 draw Thursday night in Columbia. This is the Aggies fourth tie of the year making their record 8-5-4.

Texas A&M got on the board in the 20th minute with an own goal by South Carolina. However, the Gamecocks were able to even up the score in the second half.

Next up for the Aggies: They host Missouri on Sunday at 4 p.m. for the final regular season home match.

