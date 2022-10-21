These fits from Aggieland Outfitters will keep you warm and stylish

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall weather is finally upon us as the Aggies prepare to take on South Carolina. Whether you’re traveling with the team or attending a watch party here at home, you can stay warm and look your best with these Peter Millar exclusives from Aggieland Outfitters.

From khaki button-ups with a simple maroon A&M logo to maroon vests, Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says these are pieces Aggieland Outfitters has worked for over a year to get into the store for the fall.

These looks aren’t just for gameday. “We’ve all taken those cliché family photos for the holidays, and these pieces are perfect for those photoshoots. This is what people wear,” Bodin said.

You can mix and match colors and styles for the whole family. “Can’t wait to see what everybody thinks of this collection going into the fall season,” he added.

Shop the Peter Millar collection and the rest of the Aggieland Outfitters stylebook here.

