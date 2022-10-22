#3 Cuero Defeats Caldwell in Blowout

Cuero Gobblers defeat the Caldwell Hornets 77-0
2022 Friday Football Fever
By Jeremy Galindo
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - The #3 Cuero Gobblers dominated the Caldwell Hornets Friday Night at Hornet Field. Cuero found success with their ground game led by Senior running back Tycen Williams. Williams found the end zone 3 times in the first quarter including an impressive 38 yard touchdown run to give the Gobblers an early 21-0 lead. The combination of stellar defense and an unstoppable Cuero offense was too much for the Caldwell Hornets.

Caldwell will head to Giddings next Friday to take on the Buffalos.

