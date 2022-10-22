3 Cuero Defeats Caldwell in Blowout

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - The #3 Cuero Gobblers dominated the Caldwell Hornets Friday Night at Hornet Field. Cuero found success with their ground game led by Senior running back Tycen Williams. Williams found the end zone 3 times in the first quarter including an impressive 38 yard touchdown run to give the Gobblers an early 21-0 lead. The combination of stellar defense and an unstoppable Cuero offense was too much for the Caldwell Hornets.

Caldwell will head to Giddings next Friday to take on the Buffalos.

