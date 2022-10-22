Aggie Golf Rebounds With Strong Second Round

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team rebounded from a rough first day with the second-lowest round of the day on Saturday at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate at the Lakeside Course.

Led by a strong round by senior Sam Bennett, the Aggies scorched the course with 14-under score of 274 as they leap-frogged four spots to 10th in the team standings. Host Georgia Tech extended its lead over the field at 21-under, followed by Tennessee (-18), Pepperdine (-17), Stanford (-15) and Clemson (-14) to round out the top five.

“If we’re the kind of team that we think we are, this was the way we needed to respond,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We shot our way out the tournament yesterday, but we can still beat a bunch of good teams so that will be our mindset heading into the final round.”

All five Aggies were at par or better in the second round with Bennett posting the low round of the day with a 7-under 65. It was a strong rebound round for Bennett, who scuffled to an 8-over 80 on Friday. Bennett surged 33 spots a tie for 38th on the individual leaderboard.

Sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan followed his strong first round with a 5-under 67 and stands in a tie for fifth at 6-under after two rounds. He is four strokes off the leader, Hiroshi Tai of Georgia Tech, who is 10-under after rounds of 65-69. Senior William Paysse chipped in a 2-under 70, while sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and junior Daniel Rodrigues posted even-par scores of 72.

“It was nice to see Sam (Bennett) put together a complete round,” Kortan said. “Vish (Sadagopan) had another great 18 holes and he’s having an impressive tournament. When you have all five guys at par or better, that’s a good recipe for success.”

The Aggies return to action on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. CT and will be paired with East Tennessee State and Duke. Live scoring is available at: golfstat.com.

