Brazos County tax rate defaults to “no new revenue”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After weeks of delays, the standoff over a new tax rate in Brazos County is over. The rate officially defaulted to a “no new revenue” rate of $0.42 on Friday.

On Thursday, the Brazos County Commissioners Court held its final attempt to vote on the tax rate, but Commissioners Russ Ford and Steve Aldrich remained absent. Without four members of the court present, a tax rate could not be set. Since the court couldn’t come to an agreement before Oct. 21, state law defaults the rate to the “no new revenue rate” which means Brazos County will collect no new tax revenue in 2023.

Commissioner Ford said the $0.48 tax rate that was originally proposed by the court would net more than the budget required and cost taxpayers more this year due to an increase in appraisal values.

“We had hoped that we could settle on a rate that was above the no new revenue rate, so I don’t think that is particularly a victory for myself, however, it is a victory for the citizen of Brazos County,” Ford said. “We just put $11 million back into their pockets.”

Aldrich and Ford both sought a tax rate of $0.44 which they said would be neutral to taxpayers. Ford said if the $0.48 rate was passed it would cost taxpayers 15% more than the current year when the county had “248 days of operating budget” if the county had no income.

“That’s too much money,” Ford said. “That’s like a business having a year’s worth of revenues in the bank and not doing anything with them. Those accounts don’t earn high interest, so in other words, we’re taxing people to run the county, but then we’re not using that money. We’re putting it in a savings account for little small projects that the judge or the commissioners court may want to pursue.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the “no new revenue” rate will have a negative impact on the budget, which will lead to budget cuts. Commissioners could potentially increase the county tax rate next year to compensate for this year’s loss, Peters said.

“I think we’ll have to take a look to see whether it needs to come back up. Personally, I think it will,” Peters said. “I don’t see how in the world the county could function to the degree people believe we should be functioning at the $0.42 rate. I mean, that puts us back a long time back.”

A few weeks before the deadline, the court decided to lower the proposed rate to $0.46, however that offer still wasn’t low enough for Ford or Aldrich. Peters said the two-cent difference between the $0.44 and $0.46 rate, for the average homeowner who owns a $300,000 home, would have been $4 a month, generating $4-5 million for the county. While it has a slight impact on homeowners, the lack of funds could impact million-dollar projects, Peters said.

“You build up funds for normal capital projects, the $3-5 billion things, and then you get those projects done,” Peters said. “If it’s a big project, then you need to borrow money, and we have done that in the past. For the smaller projects, you try to build that money up and spend it. We were building that money up and had it, but then COVID hit, so we didn’t spend anything. Those projects didn’t get done and still need to get done.”

Peters said he believes the court has done a good job keeping budget expenses down by being “conservative,” and he’s disappointed that Ford and Aldrich decided to “slash” the budget because the county had been “good money managers.”

“Daily cost to the county is about $400,000, a little more than $400,000 a day. So while they think we got a ton of money sitting there that needs to be spent, it can quickly get away from us,” Peters said.

Now that a tax rate has been set, Ford said he plans to return to his duties as commissioner.

“I hope, if nothing else, this has made it more transparent to the citizens, where they realize we’re keeping a big part of their money and not investing it wisely, then using that money for some special project down the road,” Ford said.

