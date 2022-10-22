Bremond Tigers end Milano Eagles undefeated season

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Milano looked to keep its undefeated season alive as the Eagles traveled to Bremond, but the Bremond Tigers weren’t about to give up a win at home.

Bremond was the first to put points on the board early in the first quarter. Bremond’s Braylen Wortham kept the ball and then dodged past the Eagles’ defense to bring it in for a Tigers touchdown.

In the second quarter, the Tigers attempted to make their way down the field, but a pass from Wortham was intercepted by Milano’s Ty MaGee, who brought it into the end zone for the Eagles.

The Tigers didn’t let that get to them. With less than a minute left in the second quarter, Wortham found Koben Zan, who makes his way into the end zone.

The Tigers defeated the Eagles 36-21.

Bremond will be on the road to Bartlett next week to face off against the Bulldogs, while Milano will return home to face off against the Granger Lions.

