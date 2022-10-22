Brenham ruins Rudder’s homecoming night with 48-21 win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham improved to 4-0 in district play with a 48-21 win over Rudder at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night. The Rangers drop to 2-6 and are still seeking their first win in district play.

This was the first meeting between the two programs since 2013.

Next up for both teams, Rudder hits the road for their final away game of the year at Richmond Randle. Brenham is hosting Huntsville.

Cubs are 4-0 in district play #txhsfb — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) October 22, 2022

