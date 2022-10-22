Bryan resident and Veteran celebrates 103rd Birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A long-time Bryan resident received a surprise party, celebrating his 103rd Birthday.

Joe Ferreri was surprised by his family and friends who had gathered at the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Along with the party, came multiple declarations from local, state and national leaders.

This included proclamations from Bryan Mayor, Andrew Nelson, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. Ferreri’s daughters say they’re blessed to be able to spend this time with their father, and he says he’s got the secrets to a long and happy life.

“I just I eat healthily, I sleep healthily, don’t drink liquor. I stopped that a long time ago. And I don’t smoke,” Ferreri said.

He also said he eats avocado and bacon for breakfast every day. And, is able to stay agile by keeping up with his dog and doing exercises.

