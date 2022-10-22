Bryan wins on the road over Midway 50-21

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Malcom Gooden returned under center for the Bryan Vikings and led them to a 50-21 win over Midway at Panther Stadium on Friday night.

Bryan’s Jevalen Made’s touchdown tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. Then with Bryan up 14-7, Gooden, who hurt his hand early this season, hits Tyson Turner for the touchdown to extend the Vikings’ advantage.

The Vikings (5-3, 2-2) will return to Merrill Green Stadium next Friday to host Hutto (4-4, 1-3). Kickoff against the Hippos is scheduled for 7:30pm.

