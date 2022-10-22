Bulldogs brawl it out as Iola takes on Bartlett

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs achieved their first win this season, with 30 points being scored in the first half of their game ahead of a 38-8 win against Bartlett.

A little over 6 minutes into the first quarter, Iola’s Brian Crosby broke through Bartlett’s tough defense, earning the first touchdown of the game with a solid 6-0 score.

Over 2 minutes later, Crosby once again scored a touchdown after making impact with Bryson Bass, who nearly took him out of the end zone.

The Iola Bulldogs now sit 1-7 and look ahead to a meeting with the Chilton Pirates next week at 7:00 pm.

