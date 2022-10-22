Bulldogs brawl it out as Iola takes on Bartlett

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Jacob Lane
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs achieved their first win this season, with 30 points being scored in the first half of their game ahead of a 38-8 win against Bartlett.

A little over 6 minutes into the first quarter, Iola’s Brian Crosby broke through Bartlett’s tough defense, earning the first touchdown of the game with a solid 6-0 score.

Over 2 minutes later, Crosby once again scored a touchdown after making impact with Bryson Bass, who nearly took him out of the end zone.

The Iola Bulldogs now sit 1-7 and look ahead to a meeting with the Chilton Pirates next week at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
The incident happened at the Southgate Village apartment complex in College Station on February...
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police
A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays

Latest News

Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
Cuero @ Caldwell
Hit of the Night! St. Joseph Eagles
Hit of the Night! St. Joseph Eagles
Cameron Yoe wins Battle of the Bell to stay undefeated in district play
St. Joseph Eagles soar past Second Baptist in final home game of regular season
St. Joseph Eagles soar past Second Baptist in final home game of regular season