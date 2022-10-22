Burton beats Runge 39-8 on ‘Senior Night’

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers (8-0, 5-0) continue their regular season road show as their stadium continues to be worked on during this season and kept their unbeaten record intact following a senior night road victory over Runge at Bluejay Stadium 39-8.

The Panthers scored on their first six possessions to take a commanding 39-0 lead and cruise to their 8th straight win on the year.

Burton will travel to Somerville next Friday to take on the Yeguas. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Yegua Field.

