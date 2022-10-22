Cameron Yoe wins Battle of the Bell to stay undefeated in district play

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 8 Cameron Yoe football team beat Rockdale 47-21 in the 68th annual Battle of the Bell at Yoe Field.

Rockdale scored first on a 70-yard touchdown run from Tim Grice on the first play from scrimmage, but it was all Yoemen from there.

Cameron Yoe will travel to Franklin next week for a battle of district unbeatens. Rockdale will return home to host Little River Academy.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.