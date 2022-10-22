Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patrick Giammalva and Kevin Boriskie are squaring off for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council.

Giammalva ran for mayor in 2019 and has been outspoken about the city’s Midtown Park Development.

Boriskie is a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning and Building & Standards Committees.

In their own words, their background:

“I’m a developer, I’m an airplane pilot and instructor, I can operate any kind of equipment there is, I’m very mechanically inclined. I don’t have a lot of education, but I do have lots of experience in building,” Gimmalva said.

“I actually worked for the City of Bryan for three years out of college, after that I worked in building material industry. i own my own company is KAB Sales & Marketing, we’re in the building material business. I’m also a realtor as well,” Boriskie said.

While they agree on the biggest issue facing the city, they differ on approach.

“I think one of the biggest issues the City of Bryan will be facing will be smart growth. I think that with having A&M in our backyard, it’s not a matter of if we grow, it’s when. and I think there is going to be a lot of new developments coming up and I think we need to have smart growth to make sure that we’re providing the right type of businesses coming to Bryan to create better paying jobs and opportunities for our citizens,” Boriskie said.

“The biggest issue facing the City of Bryan is the growth. They cannot handle our streets including Villa Maria is backed up everyday and now they’re over there working on it. Any time they work on it and there’s a little accident it backs up all the way to 2818 and Highway 6,” Giammalva said.

