Centerville wins fourth game in a row, defeating Leon 55-7

(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers visited the Leon Cougars, as Leon tried to hold onto the final playoff spot before the regular season comes to an end.

The Tigers showed why they are ranked ninth in the state by scoring on offense, defense, and special teams.

Paxton Hancock scored a few times on the ground to get the Tigers off to a big lead ahead of halftime.

Andrew Newman took a 75-yard punt return to the endzone, and Josh Robinson scored on a pick-six.

Centerville won big over Leon 55-7.

Leon is on the road next week, taking on West Hardin. Centerville also makes the road trip, headed to Normangee.

