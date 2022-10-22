College football player killed in school bus crash

The mother other of a student-athlete killed in a bus accident says he would want them all to "keep fighting and keep going on." (KCAL, KCBS, KPIX)
By KCBS, KCAL, KPIX
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - In California, a San Jose State University football player died after he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter.

It happened Friday morning not far from the university’s campus.

Investigators said 18-year-old Cadman McWright was riding a rental scooter when he was hit in a crosswalk.

Their preliminary investigation reported that McWright was hit after the bus entered the intersection when the light was green.

The college football game set for Saturday between San Jose State and New Mexico State is now postponed.

School officials said it will be moved to a future date.

The freshman running back had appeared in just one game this season.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drug intoxication was a factor in the crash.

