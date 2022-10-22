Consol clinches playoff berth with 52-7 win over East View

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Georgetown East View 52-7 Friday night at Tiger Field. The Tigers moved to 5-0 in District 11-5A Division I and clinched a playoff berth.

Trey Taylor led the Tigers with three total touchdowns. Keshun Thomas added two touchdowns, and Wesley Watson and Michael Thompson each found the endzone. The Tigers were plagued by penalties with four touchdowns called back. Consol’s defense came up big with Mo Foketi leading the way with three interceptions.

A&M Consolidated will take on College Station next week in a crosstown showdown at Cougar Field.

