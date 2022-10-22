Franklin stays undefeated after a thrilling win in Lorena

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LORENA, Texas (KBTX) - Two defending state champions collided Friday night in Lorena, the Lions and the Leopards.

This has been one of the most anticipated matchups in the Brazos Valley since the UIL had their realignment back in February, moving Franklin up a division to Class 3A Dl.

The Lions won their school’s state title last year in Division two while Lorena took home the division one title last season.

Franklin was seeking it’s 24th win in a row tonight while the Leopards have already dropped a district game this season.

The Lions started strong, thanks to three Bryson Washington touchdowns in the first half, but Lorena held on keeping this tied at 21 heading into the break.

After a touchback that lead to a TD and and interception that lead to a TD, the Lions took a 35-21 lead.

Lorena responded but after another Washington touchdown the Leopards had to go down and score to tie things up with 3:23 left to play.

With less than a minute to go the Leopards fumbled within the 10 yard line, recovered by Landen Lorenz. The Lions would get the ball back, resulting in Washington’s 6th touchdown of the night.

Washington lead the Lions with 6 touchdowns and 277 yards to remain undefeated and get their 24th win in a row, 49-35 over Lorena.

”It’s a win. I cant just say I’m that guy because without my team I wouldn’t be that,” said senior running back, Washington. “I’m just grateful for them. I have to praise those guys.”

After their win tonight, Head Coach Mark Fannin told his team this was a statement win for this season.

“These guys tonight faced a lot of adversity and they overcame it every time,” said Fannin. “That’s a contribution to this team that they can mentally reset and go onto the next play.”

The Lions are back at home next week to host Cameron Yoe.

