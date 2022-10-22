Lexington remains undefeated after hosting the Clifton Cubs

By Hope Merritt
LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) -The Lexington Eagles beat the Clifton Cubs 40-7 at home Friday.

The Eagles made their presence known quickly in the first quarter. Quarterback Kase Evans threw a dart to Mason Biehle, putting the home team up 7-0.

Still in the first quarter, Kase Evans handed it off to Daylon Washington, who took advantage of the field and made his way into the end zone for another Eagles touchdown.

The Cubs were determined to put some points on the board, though. Clifton Quarterback Joaquin De La Hoya handed it off to Andres Dovora for a trick play, letting Parker Tunnell make his way into the end zone to put some points on the board for the Cubs, 21-7.

Right before halftime, Joaquin De La Hoya threw deep, but Justin Burkes came out with the ball for the Eagles’ interception, putting them up by 20 heading into the half, 27-7.

The Eagles will look to stay unbeaten next week as they take on Rogers in an away game.

