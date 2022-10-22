Meet the candidates: Bryan City Council District 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Six Bryan City Council seats are up for grabs in this year’s Midterm Election. In the Single Member District 3 spot, Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski are competing to replace Bobby Gutierrez.

Jared Salvato is a native of the city of Bryan. He is a proud product of Bryan ISD and attended Texas A&M University with a degree in Finance.

“All my family lives here. My parents went to Bryan High School as well. My father also graduated from Texas A&M,” said Salvato. “I have deep roots here.”

Salvato recently joined the Bryan Planning and Zoning Committee in January of this year. For his full-time job he works as a Commercial Loan Officer at a local bank.

“Knowing how to be financially smart is a big part of how I could impact Bryan City Council,” Salvato said. “I’m very comfortable with budgets and things along those lines.”

Along with helping the city of Bryan make financially sound decisions, Salvato said it’s important the city develops accordingly to the growth rates.

“We have a fantastic school system and I want to continue to see the teachers, administration, and students everything they need,” Salvato said. “First responders are a huge part of our community. I want to make sure they have the funding and staffing to be safe and keep our city safe.”

Doris Machinski is also very familiar with the city of Bryan. She has lived in Bryan for almost three decades. If elected, she told KBTX her goal is to be a voice for the people of our community.

“My daughter was born in 1982 with Down syndrome,” said Machinski. “That is my impetus for being an advocate for the people and being a leader in the community. I won’t be a city council member who waits for the citizens to come to me to let me know about what they need.”

Machinski prides herself on working in Social Services for 13 years. She said her experience in those 13 years has offered her a different outlook on life.

”I have 40 years of experience working with people. I worked as a business owner and operator, I have worked in a private sector in a 501 C3. I’m retired now but I am always wanting to be involved,” Machinski said.

Machinski said improving infrastructure, like adding a new recycling system would be beneficial to the city of Bryan.

“The landfills are overflowing,” said Machinski. “It’s a problem that hasn’t been properly looked into yet and I would. If I was elected into the Bryan City Council.”

