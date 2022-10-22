Navasota goes on massive run, hangs on against Stafford

VIDEO: Stafford at Navasota
By Peyton Reed
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers put an end to the Stafford Spartans’ five-game win streak with a 37-35 victory at home.

The Rattlers got off to a rough start, but a 29-0 run to start the second half was the story of the game.

Fumbles on each of Navasota’s first two drives led to a pair of Spartan touchdowns.

Jamaal Wiley started the scoring off with a 47-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a short passing score from Brayden Batiste to Harold Kidd as the Spartans took an early 14-0 lead.

Later on, Navasota responded with a 35-yard rushing touchdown by Jamal Thomas. A blocked PAT made it 14-6 Stafford.

The Spartans struck back quickly, as a short run by Wiley gave Stafford a 21-6 lead going into the half.

Navasota came out of the half a different team. A 75-yard rushing touchdown by Deontray Scott sparked what would turn into a 29-0 run by the Rattlers.

After a stop on the next drive, Navasota led a drive deep into Spartan territory, capped off by a touchdown pass from Hudson Minor to Jaeveon Graves on 4th and 6 to tie the game at 21.

Following the Graves touchdown, a successful onside kick put the ball back in Rattler hands. A gutsy completion from Minor to Graves on 4th and 15 set up another score for the Rattlers, as Zy’Merick Taylor got into the endzone to make it 28-21.

Riding the momentum, the Rattlers again attempted an onside kick, and again were successful. Fabien Perez’s kick was recovered by KC Phillips as Navasota was given yet another offensive possession.

A 31-yard touchdown run by Deontray Scott capped off the Rattlers’ 29-0 run as they went up 35-21 in the 4th quarter.

After a late Stafford touchdown, Navasota blocked the extra point, and M’Kheilan Woods returned it to go up 37-27.

The Rattlers improve to 6-3 (3-2 district) with the win. They will be heading to Freeport next week to take on the 4-4 (2-2) Brazosport Exporters in their regular season finale.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
The incident happened at the Southgate Village apartment complex in College Station on February...
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police
A significant number of law enforcement agencies are outside a home Wednesday afternoon in the...
Milam County deputy will recover after being shot near Rockdale
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays

Latest News

Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
Cuero @ Caldwell
Hit of the Night! St. Joseph Eagles
Hit of the Night! St. Joseph Eagles
Cameron Yoe wins Battle of the Bell to stay undefeated in district play
St. Joseph Eagles soar past Second Baptist in final home game of regular season
St. Joseph Eagles soar past Second Baptist in final home game of regular season