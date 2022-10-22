Navasota goes on massive run, hangs on against Stafford

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers put an end to the Stafford Spartans’ five-game win streak with a 37-35 victory at home.

The Rattlers got off to a rough start, but a 29-0 run to start the second half was the story of the game.

Fumbles on each of Navasota’s first two drives led to a pair of Spartan touchdowns.

Jamaal Wiley started the scoring off with a 47-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a short passing score from Brayden Batiste to Harold Kidd as the Spartans took an early 14-0 lead.

Later on, Navasota responded with a 35-yard rushing touchdown by Jamal Thomas. A blocked PAT made it 14-6 Stafford.

The Spartans struck back quickly, as a short run by Wiley gave Stafford a 21-6 lead going into the half.

Navasota came out of the half a different team. A 75-yard rushing touchdown by Deontray Scott sparked what would turn into a 29-0 run by the Rattlers.

After a stop on the next drive, Navasota led a drive deep into Spartan territory, capped off by a touchdown pass from Hudson Minor to Jaeveon Graves on 4th and 6 to tie the game at 21.

Following the Graves touchdown, a successful onside kick put the ball back in Rattler hands. A gutsy completion from Minor to Graves on 4th and 15 set up another score for the Rattlers, as Zy’Merick Taylor got into the endzone to make it 28-21.

Riding the momentum, the Rattlers again attempted an onside kick, and again were successful. Fabien Perez’s kick was recovered by KC Phillips as Navasota was given yet another offensive possession.

A 31-yard touchdown run by Deontray Scott capped off the Rattlers’ 29-0 run as they went up 35-21 in the 4th quarter.

After a late Stafford touchdown, Navasota blocked the extra point, and M’Kheilan Woods returned it to go up 37-27.

The Rattlers improve to 6-3 (3-2 district) with the win. They will be heading to Freeport next week to take on the 4-4 (2-2) Brazosport Exporters in their regular season finale.

