No. 2 Texas A&M’s Comeback at No. 5 Georgia Falls Short

BISHOP, GA. – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 5 Georgia, 10-8, on Saturday at UGA Equestrian Complex.

“SEC road meets are always tough,” head coach Tana McKay said. “I’m really proud of our girls and how they fought back in the second half.”

Texas A&M ‘s (3-2, 1-1) second-half comeback against No. 5 Georgia (2-1, 1-1) fell short after trailing at the half, 7-2. The meet came down to the final two points in Reining. Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson earned points for the Aggies. Gray bested Raegan Shepherd, 72.5-71, on Odie, Luers defeated Jax Bound, 70.5-69.5, on Ty and Hanson, after a re-ride by Courtney Blumer, won, 71.5-71, on Royce. Gray was named Most Outstanding Performer in Reining.

The comeback effort started as the Maroon & White secured their fifth consecutive win in Flat, 3-2. Rylee Shufelt beat Jordan Toering on Granite, 89-88. Devon Thomas took care of business against Nora Andrews on Swank, 85-76, and Brooke Brombach, with an 88-point rides in Flat and Fences, beat Sophia Pilla, 88-87, on Corvich.

The Aggies and Bulldogs each picked up two points in Fences. Alexa Leong defeated Catalina Peralta, 85-80, on Clu, while Brooke Brombach bested Tessa Brown, 88-77, on Leon, earning MOP honors in Fences.

The Aggies dropped all five points in Horsemanship.

Next Up

Texas A&M returns to action on November 11 at No. 6 Auburn. at 3 p.m. CT.

