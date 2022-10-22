Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes

Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on Jeffrey Dahmer.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Online marketplace eBay says it is removing Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes from its online listings.

Netflix hit series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has sparked intense interest in the cannibal and serial killer.

The shopping site says its policy does not allow “listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts.” That includes individuals who are notorious for committing violence.

The popular Netflix series has been criticized for being insensitive to Dahmer’s victims.

Currently, other online retailers appear to be still selling outfits labeled as Jeffrey Dahmer costume kits.

