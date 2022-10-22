Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home

By Hope Merritt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities.

At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals with disabilities as they transition from youth to adult life. The program prepares them for success in competitive integrated employment.

Beth Sherry, the College Station ISD Project SEARCH instructor, explained how much of an impact this has on everyone involved.

“It’s great to see. So many interns being able to help this hospital. It just means a lot to all of us,” said Sherry. “We’re several weeks in and the students are feeling more confident with going into the workforce after school.”

Sherry explained that an intern like Courtney Martinez is just one of hard working people involved in Project SEARCH.

Courtney Martinez is a Junior at College Station High School. Her main role in Project SEARCH is restocking supply carts at Baylor Scott & White.

“I’ve done many things here and what I’ve realized is that Project SEARCH just makes me feel at home,” said Martinez. “No one here feels ashamed about their disabilities. I don’t feel ashamed. Others should look into joining.”

For more information on Project SEARCH, click here.

