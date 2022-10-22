St. Joseph Eagles soar past Second Baptist in final home game of regular season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It was a battle of the Eagles on Friday night at the Emanuel Glockzin Family Athletic Complex in Bryan when St. Joseph hosted Houston Second Baptist UM.

St. Joseph dominated the game from the opening drive. Marc Mishler made a quick pass to Walker West near the 15-yard line to put the first points on the board.

A few drives later, Mishler would again put the ball in the air. This time, he connected with Luke Johnson, waiting in the corner of the endzone to put St. Joseph up 14-0

Houston Second Baptist would score on the next drive to make the game competitive, but that would be the final time they saw the end zone.

With just under four minutes left in the first quarter, Mishler would make another big play. This time, keeping the ball on the ground and run it himself. Deep in his territory, Mishler turns on the jets and soars down the sideline to put the St. Joseph Eagles up 20-6.

Less than two minutes left in the first quarter, Mishler again dropped back to pass. This time, he found Peter Najvar near the 30-yard line. Najvar cut across the field and flew down the sideline untouched to put the Eagles up 26-6.

With just under nine minutes left in the first half, Mishler lobbed a pass to Colt Bundick, who dashed his way easily into the end zone to widen St. Joseph’s lead to 34-6.

The Eagle offense didn’t have all the fun. Walker West scored a defensive touchdown to advance St. Joseph’s to 40-6.

Minutes later, Misher again put the ball in the air, this time to Cam Phillips near the seven-yard line. Phillips easily walked into the end zone untouched to put St. Joseph up 48-6.

The St. Joseph Eagle offense would not let up. With five minutes left in the first half, Jackson Carey would get the handoff near the 30-yard line. He broke a tackle and marched his way down the field and into the end zone to put the final points of the game on the board.

St. Joseph’s Bryant Hutka delivered KBTX’s Friday Football Fevers Hit of the Night.

The St. Joseph Eagles picked up the win, ending the night 57-6.

The St. Joseph Eagles have a bye week and will not play again until November 4, when they hit the road to take on Living Stones Christian School of Alvin, TX.

