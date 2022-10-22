Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies celebrate Senior Day when they host the Missouri Tigers for Sunday’s 4 p.m. match at Ellis Field.

Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri makes his second attempt at landing his 500th career victory. With his next win, Guerrieri becomes the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer head coach to reach the milestone. He would become the 10th NCAA women’s soccer head coach in any of the three divisions to reach the 500-win plateau. Among active NCAA Division I head coaches, only North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith have more victories than Guerrieri.

This month, Texas A&M (8-5-4, 2-4-2 SEC) has wins over Rice (1-0), Ole Miss (2-1) and Auburn (3-1) and draws against LSU (2-2) and South Carolina (1-1).

Sophomore forward Maile Hayes has caught fire in October. The Aggies’ spark plug has tallied 10 points in the last four matches with four goals and two assists. In each of A&M’s last two wins, the Spring, Texas native has scored the winning goal after the 85th minute. Her haul in the last three matches includes a goal and an assist in the Aggies’ 2-2 tie against LSU, game-winning goal with 3:20 remaining at Ole Miss and the tying and go-ahead goals and a last-minute assist in the second half versus Auburn. Her exploits have made her the first Aggie to ever earn league offensive player of the week recognition in consecutive weeks.

The match drips with importance as Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2 SEC) is tied with Texas A&M in the last spot for the SEC Tournament. The Tigers have struggled in the last seven matches, posting a 1-4-2 mark, but they were able to score an 82nd-minute goal Thursday to salvage a 1-1 tie against Kentucky. Kylie Dobbs leads the Missouri with four goals. Bella Hollenbach has played every minute in goal, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and three shutouts.

The Aggies and Tigers have met 27 times with the Maroon & White owning an 18-6-3 edge in the all-time series. Last season, Missouri topped A&M with a dubious 1-0 decision in Columbia in the regular-season finale to keep the Aggies out of the SEC Tournament for the first time since they joined the league for the 2012 season. The Tigers’ victory snapped A&M’s eight-match unbeaten string in the series, going 6-0-2 since a 2011 Big 12 Tournament meeting.

The match streams on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Fans may listen to the match on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com.

PROMOTIONS

YOUTH SUNDAY FUNDAY: Buy one adult general admission ticket on gameday and up to four kids receive free admission.

KIDS ZONE: Pregame activities for children in the northwest corner of Ellis Field, including a rotation of inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more.

SOCCER/VOLLEYBALL DOUBLEHEADER: Buy a ticket to either Sunday’s soccer or volleyball match and receive admission to both matches. Free admission claimed at either event will be general admission.

AGGIES CAN: The annual drive is celebrating over two decades of giving back to our local community. SAAC and Aggie student-athletes are asking for help in collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and The 12th Can.

GIVEAWAY: Youth-sized maroon Aggies script shirts to the first 500 kids that visit the Howdy Tent in the northwest corner of Ellis Field.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 50 points at the match.

PARKING AND ENTRANCE

With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena lots and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.

