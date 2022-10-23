Aggies Continue Great Play on Day Two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Aggies showed consistency again on day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The doubles round saw A&M win three matches against Arkansas, SMU and Rice. Kayal Gownder and Daria Smetannikov opened the day with a shutout, 6-0 versus Whitney Robbins and Morgan McCarthy of Arkansas. Following suit were Elise Robbins and Lizanna Boyer who defeated Winslow Huth and Cambelle Bouchard of SMU, 6-4 and Jeannette Mireles and Gianna Pielet who topped Saara Orav and Marte Lambrecht of Rice, 6-2.

Following doubles, was a round of singles where six Aggies showed off against Texas Tech and SMU. Starting the charge was No. 58-ranked Mary Stoiana who defeated Texas Tech’s Komac, 6-3, 6-2. No. 109-ranked Jayci Goldsmith beat No. 115-ranked Olivia Peet of Texas Tech 6-3, 6-4. Mireles earned a win against Tech’s Dmitrichenko ‚6-3, 6-2. Pielet secured a win versus Stepp of Texas Tech, 6-1, 6-2. Smetannikov pulled off a close match against Tech’s Tiglea, 7-6 (4), 6-2. To round out the wins, Gownder took down SMU’s Bouchard, 6-2, 6-0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center Sunday for the final day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational. Singles matches start at 9 a.m., follow the action through the events livestream.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

“I was pleased with the women’s performance today,” Texas A&M women’s tennis Head Coach Mark Weaver said. “We need to continue this great energy, these events are long, and I want to see us continue to play well throughout.”

