Aggies return to Kyle Field riding first three game losing streak since 2014

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team was hoping to start the second half of their season with their ninth straight win over South Carolina in the series. Instead they got off to a brutal start at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday night and suffered a 30-24 loss.

Two turnovers helped the Gamecocks jump out to a 17-point first quarter lead. Certainly not how you would expect a team to start coming off a bye.

“We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot coming out but love the resilience... love the competitiveness, but we can’t do that,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

“No, this is not who we are at all and that’s hard to say because we keep having things like this pop up and having people just repeat the same stuff all the time,” Offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. “I believe this is not us. You’re seeing glimpses of us in a lot of good games, but we just have to get there.”

“(We) need to start off fast,” Defensive linemen Fadil Diggs said. We start off fast and keep playing football.. I still think we have a good team. A really good, young team.”

“We know what to point out and what to execute at the right times.. why they’re happening and what they’re doing... evaluate everything and be honest with you,” Fisher said. “There isn’t any trickery to this thing. You be honest with them and our kids know it. They believe in what we’re doing, or they wouldn’t be playing as hard and doing the things they’re doing. We just have to find ways to help them out in critical moments.”

The Texas A&M football team left Kyle Field six weeks ago as a nationally ranked team. They return having lost three in a row for the first time since 2014.

They’ll try to get things turned around Saturday night at 6:30 against Ole Miss.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.