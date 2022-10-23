Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line hold fundraiser to support first responders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police cars, fire trucks, and EMT vehicles were all present at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station Saturday afternoon, however, it wasn’t for an emergency. They were all there as part of the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation‘s Fun Fest.

The fundraising event featured a free bike wash by the Glitz Dolls, food and drinks, a silent auction, and more. Proceeds from the fundraiser went towards the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation’s cause of helping local first responders.

Jeff Reeves, the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation’s Public Information Officer said the organization has helped local first responders and their families by providing funds when they are critically injured, facing server illness, or facing hard times.

“A lot of times when things like this happen insurance can take a little while to kick in, so we can write a check and get it to them immediately and take care of groceries, hotel, funeral arrangements until insurance kicks in or whatever it may be,” Reeves said. “It eases the tension in these bad times for these people.”

Reeves said the organization is constantly trying to raise money for its cause and the wonderful thing about being located in the Brazos Valley is the generosity of its residents.

“We’re just in a bubble, we’re like no other place,” Reeves said. “The people here are so wonderful they supported their first responders and we’re very thankful.”

Susan Gipson, owner of The Ranch Harvey-Davison in College Station said the company is thankful for the local first responders who chose their location for their events.

“I think it’s great for the motorcycle community to see that these vests are law enforcement officers, so not all motorcycle people are mad club members a lot of them are law enforcement,” Gipson said.

Gipson said they can never support local law enforcement enough and it’s always great to see the bike lining up outside to get washed.

“We’ve worked really hard here at The Ranch Harley-Davidson to take care of our police motorcycle clubs and with this kind of turn I think maybe we’ve done a little bit right,” Gipson said.

Brazos Valley resident Peter Brown came with his family to support the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line and get his bike washed.

“I’ve heard about their organization for maybe a couple of months now and I went to the 9/11 memorial ride that they had a few weeks ago and I enjoyed it,” Brown said. “A lot of the members do a lot of nice stuff for the local first responders, so I kind of wanted to be a part of that.”

Reeves said the organization was able to raise $4,095.00 at the end of Saturday’s fundraiser.

