Former, current city council members want to be next mayor of Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the November 8th midterm elections will begin Monday morning, and many state and local offices are on the ballot including three men who want to be the next mayor of the city of Bryan.

The candidates are Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland.

In November, voters will be choosing 5 new city council members in Bryan and with a wave of new leadership on the way, Bobby Gutierrez wants to be the Mayor who helps lead them. The local businessman has been on the city council since 2020 but his community involvement on boards and commissions has stretched beyond that. He has lived most of his life in Bryan’s Single Member District 3 and wants to keep the city’s momentum moving forward.

“We have plenty of key initiatives we need to continue on right now. We have our Midtown area that’s redeveloping, the overlay district, north of Northgate, and we have downtown Bryan that needs to keep going as well. We have the redevelopment of South College Avenue, and the redevelopment of Texas Avenue. There are a lot of things that we have going on and it’s going to take a lot of leadership to get these things through,” said Gutierrez in a recent interview with KBTX.

“I want to continue to keep Bryan working and keep it going and keep it moving forward. We’ve been working behind the scenes and I’ve been doing this thing for the last 20 years in public service, different boards, commissions, everything and I just want to continue this work. I want to offer my leadership, offer the ability that I have to build a consensus. We all want the same thing, we’ve just got different pathways getting there and I’ve looked forward to hopefully working with this new council,” said Gutierrez.

Another current city councilman and local business owner hoping to take the top spot is Brent Hairston. He’s been on the city council since 2018. His company has already overseen the renovations and construction of buildings downtown. He wants to see that expand to the entire city.

“Bryan has been doing and doing amazing things for the last several years. I think we’ve really been working hard to move the city forward and bring in new businesses and new jobs, and it’s very important to me that I continue that focus on economic development. Continue to bring jobs into town, which in turn of course will raise our tax revenue and provide for police, fire, and infrastructure,” said Hairston.

“I’m the best candidate to be able to unite people and to bring those businesses into town. I’ve been very fortunate to have success in downtown Bryan. We have about $10 million worth of valuation on the ground in downtown Bryan. We built the largest building built in 50 years in downtown Bryan. We had that vision. We executed that vision and we made it happen. I’d like to do the same thing for the city of Bryan,” said Hairston.

The third and final candidate running for Mayor is a former councilman and Army veteran Mike Southerland. He has served a total of 12 and a half years on the council and 18 years involved in city government. Southerland says it’s time for the council to be more engaging with citizens.

“We need to rearrange how we do our projects, our capital improvement projects. Get more in line with what the citizens are asking for. More communication with the citizens. More direct communications. and listen to them, incorporating what they have to say into how we do business and not disregard them like they’re doing now,” said Southerland.

“I have a tremendous amount of experience in the Army. 20 years in the Army, 20 years in business, and 18 years in the politics around Bryan including twelve years on the Bryan City Council. My plan as far as leading the city, the first thing I want to do is increase the budget for the Police Department to make sure they have enough money to take care of situations where our children are endangered,” he said. “These are different times. It’s not normal times and we’ve got to increase the capabilities of our Police Department.”

