Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 22 Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit backtracked to celebrate its 10-year anniversary that was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The camp was originally built around 1943 and served as a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Today it serves as a museum to teach people about a piece of history they may have never known about. Around the campsite are various buildings, a watch tower, and tents with “living historians” dressed in WWII uniforms and equipment walking about. This year the camp has also included a vintage PT19 pilot-trainer aircraft fly-in from the Morgan Military Aircraft Museum and a vintage jeep ride to the Hearne Municipal Airport.

Cathy Lazarus, executive director of ROLL CALL Friends of Camp Hearne said she first learned about Camp Hearne while working for the historical commission. After she was asked to make a marker for the camp it was determined that Camp Hearne was unique and very few small towns had a prisoner-of-war camp, Lazarus said.

“We thought this was something we could preserve, teach history, and actually come up with something that would be a very nice destination at some point, a heritage destination, and economic development,” Lazarus said. “It’s really why the camp was built to begin with, for economic development in the 1940′s.”

Lazarus said back when the project first began she never imagined that Camp Hearne would have progressed as far as it has today.

“We woke up one morning and said my goodness it’s way past 10 years since we’ve been here and we think we have progress and offered the community a lot over the past time,” Lazarus said.

Since the camp opened it has seen the construction of a watch towner along with other new buildings and renovations and forged trails to various prisoner-built remains, Lazarus said.

“In the past few years the city has been very generous in helping us develop the canopies for some shade and they also helped us with designating our trails area a green space for a community environment, and they’ve been very helpful financially as well,” Lazarus said.

Eric Brown, who serves on the Friends of Camp Hearne board of directors, said he has volunteered since the camp opened and it’s “very cool” to celebrate over 10 years of service.

“There has been a lot of sweat, a lot of tears, a lot of heartbreak especially fighting every day for funding, trying to be creative to get the word out there with a low budget for advertising, trying to bring people in and who is our target audience to keep the growth coming, so we can sustain our activities.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic limited the amount tours the camp could give, it didn’t slow its growth.

“During those two years when everybody was at home, we received a lot of contacts from various people who had family members, or knew of somebody who had an attachment to the camp,” Lazarus said. “We have continued to add items, objects to our exhibits, we have new stories to tell, an expansion to our history.”

Texas A&M anthropology professor, Mike Waters started researching the camp in the 1990′s and wrote a book about his findings. Eventually, his research would help craft Camp Hearne into what it is today.

“Never in my wildest imagination after I did the archeological work and wrote the book that it would snowball into what it is today,” Waters said. “It’s been one of the most rewarding and exciting projects I’ve ever been associated with. It keeps on giving. I mean you meet the former POWs, then you meet their children then the grandchildren come and people send you things and people write you out of the blue and so it’s been a really great connection.”

As the camp moves forward Lazarus said she’d like to improve the trails, add some ecology, improve parking, and see the development of soccer fields and concession stands.

“I think we can make this into a very nice recreational park area between the nature trails, the soccer fields, the museum and it’s just busting full of history,” Lazarus said. “We’re excited for what we’ve been able to accomplish and bouncing ideas off of people.”

