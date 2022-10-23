No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26.

The Field

Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of last year’s match-play participants. The Maroon & White’s opponents are No. 6 Oregon, No. 18 UCLA No. 24 Auburn. The Aggies fell to Oregon last season in the NCAA Championships semifinal match.

How To Keep Up

The event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel 2-5 p.m. each day. Additionally, live stats and other information about the tournament can be found here. The Aggies are scheduled to tee off on Monday at 9:55 a.m.

The Format

Day one of the four-team tournament will feature one round of stroke play, which will determine seeding for the match play portion of the event. At the conclusion of the lone round of stroke play, a team and individual champion will be crowned.

Day two is set to feature the first round of match play followed by the final day where the championship match and consolation match will be played.

The Aggies

Texas A&M has a trio of top-five team finishes this season, highlighted by a tournament victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational and a runner-up outing at the Carmel Cup. Jennie Park leads the way, boasting a team-best 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native is bringing a streak of five-straight top-15 performances into the East Lake Cup.

The lineup features the same five that have led the Maroon & White to where it is at this point in the season. Park headlines the group along with Hailee Cooper, Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio.

Follow the Aggies Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

